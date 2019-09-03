Hagersville man faces impaired and stolen property charges following ATV crash

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 53-year-old Hagersville man with impaired driving and possession of stolen property after an ATV crash on Friday.

Police say the single-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Hagersville took place around 5 p.m. on Friday. Emergency crews treated a 56-year-old woman for minor injuries and transported the male driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic investigators say the man was driving the ATV around a property in Haldimand County when he lost control, causing the ATV to roll over.

A sobriety test later determined the male driver was three times over the legal limit, police say.

Investigators later learned the ATV had been reported stolen from the Caledon area.

The driver is now facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and impaired driving.

The accused is expected in a Cayuga courtroom at a later date.

