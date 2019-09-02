Child dies in ATV crash near hamlet of Glenarm

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP confirm a three-year-old child has died following an ATV collision at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP say the child was operating a beginner-sized ATV without permission on private property when the bike rolled.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 55, seriously injured after colliding with ATV in Lunenburg, N.S.

The child was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

OPP members trained in collision reconstruction were on the property for several hours collecting evidence.

The name of the child is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.