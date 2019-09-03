American driver with 9 passengers charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 7: Peterborough County OPP

An American faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop along Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say just after 2 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

READ MORE: OPP issue impaired driving charges in Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County over Labour Day weekend

Police say there were nine occupants in the vehicle at the time. The type of vehicle was not disclosed.

Japheth Ozatea, 26, of New York City, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded, both for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 21.

WATCH: Coast Guard ships among 6 vessels fined for speeding