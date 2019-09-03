OPP issue impaired driving charges in Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County over Labour Day weekend

OPP in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes issued several impaired driving charges during the Labour Day long weekend.

On Sunday just after midnight, officers stopped a vehicle on Ottawa Street in Havelock for a traffic complaint. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Carl Porter, 32, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 19.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP removed three impaired drivers from the roads on the weekend.

On Saturday, officers responded to complaints of a SUV driving erratically along Highway 35 near Peace Point Road. The vehicle was located and the driver faces numerous charges.

Harlan Hyland, 29, of East York, was charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance — Opioid

Possession of over 30 grams dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs

Driving a motor vehicle, no validation on plate.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and will be impounded for seven days. He will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 3.

Later Saturday, an officer stopped an off-road vehicle which was being driven on John Street in the community of Pontypool. The ensuing investigation led to charges for the driver.

Roger Murphy, 47, of Manvers Township, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus), operation while prohibited and unlawfully driving an off-road vehicle on a highway.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 3. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Also on Saturday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Monck Road, about 55 kilometres north of Lindsay, for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Cameron Thompson, 20, of Highlands East was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus; operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zeo.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 26.

