History of the ’90s podcast: The Toronto Russell Hill subway crash of 1995

On this episode of History of the ’90s, we are digging into the archive of Host Kathy Kenzora’s previous podcast, the History of 1995, to bring you the incredible life-and-death story of the Toronto subway crash.

On August 11, 1995, a TTC subway train crashed into the back of a stopped train, killing three women and injuring dozens of others in Canada’s deadliest accident on a rapid transit system.

The driver of the train that caused the crash was on his second day on the job, after receiving just 12 days of training.

READ MORE: Worst crash in TTC history remembered 20 years later

Rescuers worked for hours in unbearably hot conditions to free trapped passengers from the twisted metal. A trauma doctor had to be called in from a nearby hospital to amputate the legs of two passengers who could not be freed by firefighters.

Kenzora covered an inquest into the crash that revealed that the rookie driver at the centre of the crash ran three red lights before his train smashed into the back of the stopped subway. The inquest also revealed a host of safety problems and malfunctioning equipment at the TTC, all of which played a part in the collision.

WATCH: (May 22, 2019) Video shows person running into TTC subway tunnel, police investigating

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guest:

Kelsey Miller, author of I’ll Be There for You: The One About Friends

Twitter: @mskelseymiller

We LOVE that you are loving the “History of the 90s” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.