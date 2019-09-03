Entertainment
September 3, 2019 10:56 am

Fetty Wap arrested in Las Vegas for alleged assault

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Fetty Wap arriving to the ARDYs 2019 at Radford Studios on June 16, 2019 in Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.

American rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on Sunday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on three counts of battery.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, allegedly assaulted three individual hotel employees at the Mirage Hotel and Casino, according to the Associated Press.

The Trap Queen hit-maker allegedly attacked a parking attendant at the Las Vegas Strip casino after they got into an argument, as reported by Rolling Stone.

KTNV Las Vegas later reported that Fetty Wap was released from custody several hours after his 8:30 a.m. PT arrest.

In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Rapper Fetty Wap performs in concert at Pier 36 in New York City.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File

The musician is set to appear in court in October to determine whether he will be charged in relation to the alleged assaults.

This wasn’t Fetty Wap’s first arrest. In November 2017, he was stopped by authorities and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing against another driver on a New York City highway, according to the Associated Press.

— With files from The Associated Press

