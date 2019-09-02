Calgary police seek suspect after hit and run involving truck believed to be stolen
Police are on the lookout for a suspect following a hit-and-run collision in northeast Calgary on Monday.
EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at Edmonton Trail and 27 Avenue N.E. at around 2:10 p.m.
Officers said a police vehicle was behind a truck — believed to be stolen — at the intersection, and were checking its licence plate when it turned a corner and hit another vehicle.
Two girls were taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
The two people in the truck drove away. Both suspects are men in their 20s: one was taken into custody, the other is still on the loose.
