Neighbours complain picturesque Calgary street a magnet for trouble

Some residents of a northwest Calgary neighbourhood are raising concerns about the safety of their community.

Crescent Heights is one of the most picturesque and popular spots in Calgary. But some who live there say the beauty along a stretch of Crescent Road is being overshadowed by problems.

“Twenty-four hours a day here, there [are] people out front,” homeowner Mike MacDonald said.

MacDonald, who lives right across the street from the popular lookout spot, said he doesn’t mind the people but he does mind some of the things some of them are doing.

“It’s not so much the traffic as it is the loud music, the partying, the fighting,” he said.

The latest incident to hit too close to home for his family was a hit-and-run involving his wife’s vehicle, in their own driveway.

The cost to fix the vehicle was about $20,000, which according to MacDonald, was enough to have him reconsider living in the area.

“We’re actually thinking of moving after being here over 30 years,” the longtime resident said.

Neighbour Steven Marando agreed that things are getting out of control.

“A lot of alcohol consumption, trash every day,” he said. “The late night loud music, the speeding.”

There is a speed limit of 30 kilometres an hour, but both men said it’s rarely followed.

“I’ve seen motorcycles here probably going 80 kilometres an hour — and it’s a 30 km/h zone,” Marando said.

“It’s just gotten so much worse and there just doesn’t seem to be anything that’s being done about it,” MacDonald added.

Global News reached out to the area’s city councillor, Druh Farrell, to find out what has been done to address concerns.

“Unfortunately, some are disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of this space for residents and visitors alike,” Farrell said in a statement. “My office and I have been liaising between residents, the Crescent Heights Community Association, the Calgary Police Service Community Resource Officer, the Calgary Parking Authority, City Bylaw, City Parks, and City Transportation to help address concerns such as late-night noise, street racing and damage to McHugh Bluff.”

Farrell went on to say physical changes have been made to discourage inappropriate use of the area, including new signage and traffic-calming measures.

She also encouraged residents to continue to contact authorities with any concerns.

MacDonald said he has done that numerous times and nothing has been done.

He added that while he doesn’t want to limit the use of the area or be the fun police, he just wants everyone to follow the rules.

“To live on this block you have to be somewhat of an extrovert. You have to enjoy the graduations, you have to enjoy the celebrations,” he said. “But I also think that we should be able to sleep at night.”