Canada election: Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavuk-Eeyou

The Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavuk-Eeyou riding consists all of northern and northwestern Quebec.

According to a 2016 census, 87,787 people live in the riding and 65.4 per-cent of them are between 15 to 64 years old.

Boundaries: The district’s west bank borders the Hudson Bay and a small part of North-Eastern Ontario. The district includes more than half of Quebec’s total landmass and is the largest riding in a Canadian province.

Last Election: In 2015, Romeo Saganash of the NDP was re-elected MP with 37.02 per cent of the vote. He was first elected in 2011 succeeding Yvon Lévesque of the Bloc Québécois. Being a Cree from Waswanipi, Saganash was the first indigenous MP ever elected in Quebec. After his two terms in office, he won’t be seeking reelection in October.

History: The Bloc Québécois were elected for three consecutive terms since 2004 before NDP’s “Orange Wave” in 2011. The Liberals held this seat for two elections before the Bloc.

Candidates (2019 General election)

Incumbent: Romeo Saganash (not seeking re-election)

NDP: Jacline Rouleau

Liberals: Isabelle Bergeron

Conservatives: Martin Ferron

Green: TBD

Bloc Québécois: Sylvie Bérubé

PPC: Guillaume Lanouette