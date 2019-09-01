Edmonton Eskimos to clash with Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Classic

For the 59th time in CFL history, the Edmonton Eskimos and the Calgary Stampeders will clash in the Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium on Monday.

It’s the 38th straight year that the two teams will meet each other on Labour Day.

Overall, the Eskimos hold a slight edge in the series with a 29-28-1 record.

Recent history hasn’t been kind to the Eskimos as they have lost their last seven games to the Stampeders on Labour Day. The last time the Eskimos tasted victory on Labour Day was in 2011.

This will be the first Labour Day since the 2007 season where at least one of the Eskimos or Stampeders are not higher than third place in the Western Division standings. The Eskimos sit in third place in the West with a 6-4 record. The Stampeders are right behind in fourth place with a 5-4 record.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Eskimos fell 34-28 to the Winnipeg Bombers on Aug. 23 in Edmonton. The Stampeders haven’t played since Aug. 17 where they lost 40-34 in overtime at home to the Montreal Alouettes.

Receiver DaVaris Daniels recorded 207 receiving yards for the Eskimos in loss and has 362 yards over his last two games. Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton scored four touchdowns in the loss to the Alouettes to tie a franchise and CFL record for touchdowns in a game by a receiver.

The rivalry between the two teams has been well-documented and the hype of Labour Day is always set high.

Eskimos offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell said the focus is only on the game for his team.

“It’s fun to have rivals but this a four-point game,” O’Donnell said Sunday. “We take it one play at a time and one game at a time. We struggled this year; we’ve struggled the last couple of years against them. They’re a technically sound team. They don’t take penalties, they don’t shoot themselves in the foot, and they keep everything in front of them. We have to make sure we take it to them, stay disciplined, and win this game.”

O’Donnell makes his return on Monday after missing the last six games with a knee injury and will start at left tackle. Tyquwan Glass will return to the lineup to start in the secondary. Defensive back Arjen Colquhoun left last week’s game against the Bombers with a lower-body injury and has been placed on the six-game injured list. Offensive lineman Eric Lofton will come out of the lineup and has been placed on the team’s practice roster.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Trevor Harris

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Matt O’Donnell-Jacob Ruby-David Beard-Travis Bond-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Ricky Collins Jr.-Natey Adjei-Greg Ellingson-Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Nick Usher

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs-Larry Dean-Don Unamba

Defensive Backs: Anthony Orange-Money Hunter-Jordan Hoover-Tyquwan Glass-Josh Johnson

After missing the last seven games with a torn pectoral muscle, Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is expected to start against the Eskimos. Mitchell has recorded 527 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns and two interceptions in games against the Ottawa Redblacks and the B.C. Lions.

Backup Nick Arbuckle recorded a 4-3 record in Mitchell’s absence.

The Eskimos and Stampeders will play again in the Labour Day rematch back in Edmonton on Saturday.

