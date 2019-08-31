Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Regions under the severe thunderstorm watch include the Okanagan, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and West Columbia.

READ MORE: Cool, wet weather dampens Saskatchewan harvest operations

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in its alert, which was issued Saturday morning.

“A ridge of high pressure will continue to weaken over the southern B.C. interior today. Combined with warm surface temperatures, this will lead to unstable conditions and scattered thunderstorms across southeastern B.C.

WATCH BELOW: Kelowna weather forecast: August 30

“With strong wind shear and moisture moving in from the southwest, there is potential for some thunderstorms to become severe this afternoon and early this evening.”

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.