Cool, wet weather dampens Saskatchewan harvest operations

Cool and wet weather had an impact on the harvest, but some progress was made during the past week, according to the latest crop report.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday that six per cent of the 2019 crop is combined, and eight per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Both are below the five-year average for this time of year, 16 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

Harvest is expected to be in full swing in all regions in the coming weeks as crops mature.

Fifty-two per cent of the fall rye, 43 per cent of the winter wheat, 27 per cent of the field peas, and 25 per cent of the lentils are now in the bin, with five per cent of the canola crop swathed, Saskatchewan Agriculture said.

Southern regions are furthest along with the harvest, with 12 per cent combined. All other areas of the province have combined no more than three per cent of the crop.

Rain was reported in most areas of the province over the last seven days, with the Lipton area reporting up to 130 mm of rainfall.

Topsoil moisture on cropland across the province is rated at seven per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil rated at two per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 21 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Pasture conditions are rated as two per cent excellent, 41 per cent good, 39 per cent fair, 14 per cent poor and four per cent very poor.

Crop damage in the past week was caused by hail and strong winds, according to the crop report.