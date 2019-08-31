Edmonton fire
August 31, 2019 12:36 pm

Edmonton apartment fire sends 2 people to hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue said two people were sent to hospital as the result of an fire at a Jasper Avenue apartment building Saturday morning.

A A

Two people were taken to hospital following an early Saturday morning fire in Edmonton.

Crews were called to an apartment building at Jasper Avenue and 90 Street shortly after 2 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 Mill Woods homes damaged by fire Friday morning

An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said a blaze in a ninth-floor suite forced the evacuation of that floor and two others due to smoke.

The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Fire causes heavy damage at townhouse fourplex in north Edmonton’s Schonsee area

Edmonton fire said the emergency support response team is providing assistance to displaced residents.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton apartment fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Fire
Jasper Avenue
Jasper Avenue apartment fire
Jasper Avenue fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.