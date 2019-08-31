Edmonton apartment fire sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital following an early Saturday morning fire in Edmonton.

Crews were called to an apartment building at Jasper Avenue and 90 Street shortly after 2 a.m.

An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said a blaze in a ninth-floor suite forced the evacuation of that floor and two others due to smoke.

The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.

Edmonton fire said the emergency support response team is providing assistance to displaced residents.