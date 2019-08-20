Apartment fire closes 124 Street in central Edmonton

A fire in central Edmonton has led to the closure of a portion of 124 Street.

Just after 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a fire in an apartment suite in the area of 124 Street and 111 Avenue.

A witness at the scene said he was driving by the apartment when he saw a man hanging on a cord from a third-floor balcony.

Innocent Mukiza said two other men came by and cut the cord.

“It was so scary. So scary,” Mukiza said, adding the men at the scene called 911. “I was so scared to see that situation.

“Within a few minutes… I started to hear the fire truck.”

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known.

Dan Blackburn with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire and smoke was coming from a third-storey suite when crews arrived. Seven trucks and 18 firefighters were initially called to the scene.

“EPS (Edmonton Police Service) responded as well for traffic and so did AHS (Alberta Health Services) for safety,” Blackburn said.

The fire was under control by 10 a.m. and the suite sustained extensive damage, Blackburn said. The suite one floor below sustained water damage, he added.

There are nine suites in the apartment. Blackburn said the Edmonton Operations Centre will provide short-term assistance to residents forced from their homes.

The fire forced police to close 124 Street to traffic between 111 and 112 avenues. It’s not known when the road will reopen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.