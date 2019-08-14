Canada
August 14, 2019 8:04 am

West Edmonton apartment building damaged by fire

By Slav Kornik Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A fire forced the evacuation of a west Edmonton apartment building early Wednesday morning.

A A

A fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

The blaze reportedly started around 2:30 a.m. in the building at 101 Avenue and 162 Street.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle blaze at west Edmonton strip mall

Fire crews said they arrived to find flames shooting from the building.

READ MORE: Police say children playing with lighter caused $650K west Edmonton house fire

Later in the morning, fire officials said the blaze was out, but traffic was still being affected in the area.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
101 Avenue
162 Street
Edmonton
Edmonton apartment fire
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Department
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton firefighters
West Edmonton Apartment
West Edmonton Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.