West Edmonton apartment building damaged by fire

A fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

The blaze reportedly started around 2:30 a.m. in the building at 101 Avenue and 162 Street.

Fire crews said they arrived to find flames shooting from the building.

Later in the morning, fire officials said the blaze was out, but traffic was still being affected in the area.