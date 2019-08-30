B.C. teacher contract talks on hold until after school years starts

Hopes of B.C. teachers reaching a new contract deal with the province before the start of the school year have hit a snag.

The B.C. Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) announced Friday the mediated talks with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) have been paused until Sept. 23, after a recommendation from the mediator.

“The mediator advised the BCPSEA and BCTF bargaining teams that in his view there are too many outstanding proposals between the parties and further, that both sides have the right to negotiate resolution to those issues,” the BCPSEA said in an email to Global News.

(July 3) B.C. teachers complain about concessions

The two sides are being advised to meet again with the mediator on Sept. 23 “to determine if a path forward can be identified,” the BCPSEA added.

The BCTF has not yet confirmed the pause on the talks.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Education for comment.

B.C. education minister expects 'normal' start to school year amidst teacher contract dispute

Teachers have been negotiating a new contract with the help of a mediator throughout the summer.

The pause in talks means teachers will enter the new school year Tuesday under their old contract, despite it expiring in June.

At issue is the teachers’ efforts to retain language around class size and composition, which was restored to how it was written in 2002 by a B.C. Supreme Court decision in 2016.

B.C. teachers' union says province trying to force class size, composition concessions

The BCTF has accused the NDP government of asking them to concede some of that language, despite supporting the Supreme Court decision while in opposition.

An ad campaign on the BCTF’s social media channels this summer has taken the province to task for their alleged attempts to “roll back” the decision.

Education Minister Rob Fleming has promised the start of the school year will be “normal” despite the ongoing talks, and has expressed confidence a deal can be reached soon.

“We are prepared to take the time and exchange views and I think — at the outset of negotiations and it continues to be the same — that we have a lot of shared views with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation,” Fleming said.

With files from Janet Brown, Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman