Historic plaque allegedly pilfered from White Rock Pier

White Rock RCMP is on the hunt for a historic plaque that was allegedly stolen from an area near the city’s iconic pier.

The bronze plaque, which sat on the east side of the pier, was installed in 1992 to commemorate the creation of the White Rock Promenade.

READ MORE: White Rock pier to partially reopen on Tuesday

Mounties could not say exactly when the plaque was pilfered, but said that it is believed to have been taken on or prior to Aug. 15, 2019.

The pier, which was closed for months of repairs after a damaging windstorm last December, is expected to fully reopen on Sept. 21.

The landmark partially reopened on Aug. 27.

WATCH: (Aug. 27) Iconic White Rock pier partially re-opens

Anyone with information on the plaque’s current whereabouts is asked to contact White Rock RCMP.