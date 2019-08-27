White Rock pier to partially reopen on Tuesday

The White Rock pier is set to partially reopen to the public on Tuesday.

The iconic pier will welcome visitors again starting at 11 a.m. after it was damaged in a December windstorm and underwent about $4 million in repairs.

The landmark was left with a gaping 30-metre hole in the centre after nearly 100-kilometre-per-hour winds battered the area and sent sailboats crashing into it.

The city is now trying to secure an additional $11 million to complete the pier and ensure it can withstand future storms.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker says the pier closure has been tough on waterfront businesses.

He says the city will be thinking of ways to make it up to them.

“I want to thank them on behalf of the city for their patience in waiting for everything to be redone. They’ve done well, in some cases, to survive but they’ve always been there with and for us, and we’re going to try and find ways of giving back to them over the next period of time as well.”

An official reopening is scheduled for Sept. 21.

— With files from Janet Brown