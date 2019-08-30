Motor vehicle incident along Highway 97 north of Vernon

A motor vehicle incident north of Vernon, along Highway 97, was impacting southbound traffic on Friday.

At the time, only one lane of the two-lane highway along Swan Lake was open to traffic.

The two northbound lanes were unaffected, though traffic was slow around the area.

It’s believed the incident involved two vehicles, including a white SUV. Emergency crews were on scene.

With this being the last long weekend of summer, B.C.’s roadways will be extra busy this Friday through Monday. As such, ICBC, as it does every long weekend, is reminding motorists to drive with extra attention this Labour Day weekend.

ICBC says every Labour Day long weekend, approximately five people die and 610 people are injured in 2,200 crashes across the province.

According to ICBC:

During the Labour Day weekend, on Vancouver Island, on average, 71 people are injured in 320 crashes every year.

During the Labour Day weekend, in the Southern Interior, on average, 77 people are injured in 330 crashes every year.

During the Labour Day weekend, in the North Central region, on average, 19 people are injured in 120 crashes every year.

During the Labour Day weekend, in the Lower Mainland, on average, 440 people are injured in 1,400 crashes every year.

ICBC says its crash and injury data is based from 2014 to 2018, and that fatal information is based on police data from 2013 to 2017.

It also says its Labour Day long weekend is calculated from 6 p.m. on Friday to midnight on Monday.