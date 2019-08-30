‘This is the biggest mess ever’: Global BC anchors eat rack of ribs on a PNE ride

It’s become an annual, messy Global BC tradition at the PNE.

Anchors Sophie Lui and Squire Barnes have once again braved one of the fair’s wild rides while simultaneously trying to eat some of its famous foods.

WATCH: (Aired Aug. 31, 2018) Eat it or wear it? Sophie and Squire vs PNE hot dog and slushie

Last year, the two tried to down a foot-long hot dog stacked with condiments and wash it down with a strawberry slushie. The year before that, they downed a bowl of Tim Hortons chili.

This year, the pair have stepped up their game, taking on an extra saucy rack of ribs and a root beer float while getting tossed around on the Breakdance ride.

WATCH: (Aired Aug. 7, 2017) Squire and Sophie take a wild ride at Playland

Barnes fumbled the box of ribs early on, but they managed to hang on long enough to make what he called “the biggest mess ever.”

The whole thing was documented from multiple angles with GoPro cameras.