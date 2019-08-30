Liberal MNA Sébastien Proulx steps down from politics

Quebec Liberal MNA Sébastien Proulx is leaving politics.

Proulx announced his resignation on Friday, citing family reasons.

In February, the former education minister denied rumours that he was thinking about quitting politics over his party’s position on religious symbols.

Proulx was the Liberal MNA for the Jean-Talon riding in Quebec City. Under Philippe Couillard’s government, he was the education minister.

He was first elected in 2007 with the now defunct Action démocratique du Québec (ADQ) and was the leader of the official Opposition from 2007 to 2008.

Afterwards, Proulx then joined the Quebec Liberal Party and he was elected in the June 2015 byelection for the Jean-Talon riding. He was re-elected in October 2018.

–With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and The Canadian Press

