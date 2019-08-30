Police looking for witnesses following mid-day break-in in Bradford

South Simcoe police officers are looking for witnesses or security camera footage following a reported break-in at a home in Bradford on Wednesday.

According to police, a large quantity of cash and valuables were stolen from a home in the Langford Boulevard and Miller Park Avenue area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Police say residents concerned about home security can take measures to deter thieves.

They say installing a wide-angle peep hole, a good deadbolt and non-removable hinge pins will help home-owners prevent themselves from being targeted.

Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance systems and to call police with any information.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Andrew Bowen at 905-775-3311, ext. 1036, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

