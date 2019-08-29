43-year-old man charged with impaired driving after ATV crash in Georgian Bay Township: OPP

A 43-year-old Georgian Bay Township man has been charged with impaired driving after an ATV crash that left two with injuries at the end of July, OPP say.

Officers responded last month to a report of an ATV crash on King’s Farm Road in Georgian Bay Township, police say.

The ATV was driven into a ditch and flipped, police add.

Two men were treated at the scene by paramedics and later transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital, OPP say.

The two were released from the hospital after they were treated, police add.

On Tuesday, officers charged Robert Elliot with two counts of impaired driving, police say.

The accused was released from police custody with an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 12.

