Canada election: Elgin-Middlesex-London

Elgin-Middlesex-London has been a Conservative stronghold since 2004 thanks in large part to Joe Preston who went undefeated in the riding until his parliamentary retirement in 2015. The incumbent Karen Vecchio kept the throne blue in the riding as the Conservatives became the Official Opposition, with Preston later finding municipal success in his election as St. Thomas mayor in 2018.

The seasoned Vecchio faces a pair of new competitors in Liberal Pam Armstrong and Ken Gilpin of the People’s Party of Canada. As of Aug. 30, the New Democrats and the Greens have yet to nominate a candidate for the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Pam Armstrong

Conservatives: Karen Vecchio (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Ken Gilpin

The riding includes all of Elgin County, the portion of Middlesex County that includes the municipality of Thames Centre and the entire city of St. Thomas. London’s southwest outskirts is also contained within the district. Lake Erie borders the southern portion of Elgin-Middlesex-London.