Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Beaches-East York

By Staff Global News
Map of the Beaches-East York riding.

Map of the Beaches-East York riding.

Elections Canada
A A

The riding of Beaches-East York is currently represented by Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former NDP MP Matthew Kellway between 2011 and 2015. Erskine-Smith defeated Kellway by more than 10,000 votes (a 18.6 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Incumbent)
Conservative: Nadirah Nazeer
Green: Sean Manners
NDP: Mae J. Nam
PPC: Deborah McKenzie

The riding is east of Toronto’s downtown and its boundaries are Coxwell Avenue on the west, the Don River and Sunrise Avenue on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beaches-East York
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.