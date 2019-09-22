Canada election: Beaches-East York

The riding of Beaches-East York is currently represented by Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former NDP MP Matthew Kellway between 2011 and 2015. Erskine-Smith defeated Kellway by more than 10,000 votes (a 18.6 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Incumbent)

Conservative: Nadirah Nazeer

Green: Sean Manners

NDP: Mae J. Nam

PPC: Deborah McKenzie

The riding is east of Toronto’s downtown and its boundaries are Coxwell Avenue on the west, the Don River and Sunrise Avenue on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.