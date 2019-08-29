Vancouver police seek alleged gangster wanted Canada-wide

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find an alleged gangster wanted Canada-wide on firearms and stolen property charges.

Romano Martodihardjo, 45, is believed to be tied to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and has been sought by police since April 2018.

Police say Martodihardjo may have ties to Saskatoon, Sask., but is originally from Alberta.

He is described as dark-skinned with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-five and 170 pounds.

The charges against Martodihardjo stem from the Vancouver Police Department-led Taskforce Tourniquet, a police operation that targeted four Metro Vancouver gangs.

It resulted in the seizure of more than 120 guns, 50 kilograms of drugs, more than $1.6 million in cash and jewelry and at least 201 charges against 24 people.

Anyone who sees Martodihardjo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and not approach him. Tips can also be made to the VPD, or Crime Stoppers.