Vancouver cops bust a ‘violent’ contract gang. Two members were 17, their leader 21

A “violent crime group” whose leader was 21 years old has been taken down by the Vancouver Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC).

Vancouver police say the gang, known as the Gill Group, was hired for “contract work.” Officials say they mostly targeted other gang members but were also hired by bigger gangs to commit crime.

Q: Did the Gill group work for/associate with bigger gangs? A: No but hired for 'contract' work by other gang. @cfseubc mentions Kang Group. pic.twitter.com/1jmygWGiVE — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) May 17, 2018

The investigation led to the seizure of four guns, seven arrests and the recommendation of 20 criminal charges. Some of the charges include conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and extortion.

Two of the people charged were 17 years old at the time of offences.

“This violent crime group was comprised of several individuals including its leader, Taqdir Gill,” said Supt. Mike Porteous with the VPD. “We are committed to aggressively targeting people who pose the most risk to our communities, and we will continue to work relentlessly with other partner agencies, like CFSEU-BC.”

The gang is said to have been connected to serious crime and shootings across Metro Vancouver since last summer.

Seven arrests have been made and the following charges have been approved by Crown Counsel:

Taqdir Gill, 21 years old, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to discharge a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, occupy a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, and extortion. Hitkaran Johal, 19 years old, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit arson. Simrat Lally, 20 years old, has been charged with conspiracy to discharge a firearm, conspiracy to commit arson, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, and two counts of possessing a firearm without a license/registration. Walta Abay, 23 years old, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present. Pawandeep Chopra, 20 years old, has been charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm. A youth, 17 years old at the time of offence, has been charged with conspiracy to discharge a firearm, possess a firearm without a license/registration, and occupy a vehicle knowing a firearm is present. A youth, 17 years old at the time of offence, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

Arrests were made last October. Only some of the members remain behind bars, including the group’s leader.