Kids put their detective skills to the test at forensics summer camp in Okanagan Falls

Aegir Analytical is trading in their love of wine to fight crime in a special forensic summer camp designed to foster kids’ love of science.

“This is a forensics camp and I came up with the idea because the instrumentation I use to do wine analysis you often see in a forensics lab,” said Kandis Lipsett, director of Aegir Analytical.

“It’s just fun for kids, they love mysteries and solving mysteries.”

The fictional criminal the kids are trying to hunt down at the camp is particularly creative.

“So there are legs all over Okanagan Falls, of course, it’s a mock,” said Lipsett.

“So yesterday they learned all the terminology for forensics so we could speak the same language while we are out here. We also reviewed some crime scenes and we identified some trace and physical evidence while we were out here for points of entry and exit.”

The young sleuths said they loved being immersed in science on their summer break.

“I’m learning how to be a forensic which is basically a scientist/detective. Which I thought was really neat because I want to be a detective when I grow up,” said Georgia Beatty, 10.

“[It’s ] really much fun. I love the camp,” said Temperance Lippsett, who is starting Kindergarten this month.

“It’s so fun and there’s much people here and we have lots of fun.”

The kids will spend a week pouring over their evidence at the camp in hopes of finding the elusive suspect while earning a win for their investigative and analytical skills.