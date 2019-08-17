Kelowna firefighters camp out for charity

Firefighters from Kelowna will be camping out on the roof of the Kelowna Yacht Club all weekend long, raising money for charity.

“It’s called the Dare to Dream charity,” Steven Meyer with the Kelowna Fire Department said.

Dare to Dream is a charity created by the Kelowna Fire Department.

The idea is to help out people in the community with whatever need they have.

From families in need of money to buy their children school supplies, to seniors who might need a little extra help around the house, anyone is able to apply for funding from Dare to Dream.

“We’ve created an online application on our website,” Meyer said. “You can nominate someone or you can apply yourself. We’re going to go through and pick out our top favourites, and get people whatever they need.”

People can drop off donations at the booth set up at the yacht club.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., families are welcome to go to Stuart Park in Kelowna for the Kids Firefighter Challenge.

Participating in the obstacle course is by donation.