Kids co-pilot sports cars in Kelowna for children’s charity

For some kids, it was a dream come true to cruise from Kelowna to Penticton in an exotic car on Sunday morning.

More than 200 children were chosen to co-pilot sports and luxury cars for the fourth annual Dream Rally. Many of the kids have battled serious illnesses or have special needs.

“The best part about today is probably seeing all the cool cars and getting to know your driver,” co-pilot and cancer survivor Carter Milaney said.

The event raises money for children’s charities, such as JoeAnna’s House and the Ronald McDonald House.

“We’ve got really special kids who are battling really terrible circumstances, and they need motivation and inspiration to keep on battling, and to show them you can really achieve anything you want in this world,” driver Kevin Gordon said.

Milaney said the event helped with his recovery by giving him something to look forward to.

“It makes you feel so much better,” he said.

Thousands of people crowded along Bernard Avenue and Abbott Streets to check out the cars and then cheer from the sidelines.

“The energy is incredible. I feel like a little kid every time someone fires up a McLaren, a Ferrari, a Porsche. My blood just boils, and I’m raring to go, but it’s the smile on the kids’ face that really make this day worthwhile,” driver Tom Budd said.

The start of the rally was signalled by a flyover of two CT-155 Hawk Jets from the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“We’re basically driving fighter jets, and then to have jets flying over us at the same time, that’s as cool as it gets,” Gordon said.

In the first three years, the rally raised $752,000.