Road closures in downtown Kelowna on Sunday morning for annual Dream Rally

It’ll be motormania in Kelowna on Sunday morning, with Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches aplenty in the city’s downtown core.

Scores of vehicles are expected for the Okanagan Dream Rally, an annual event that sees special needs children spend part of their day in exotic and high-end vehicles.

Last year, the third annual event raised $425,000 for charity.

As in prior years, sections of the downtown core will be closed to traffic.

The City of Kelowna says traffic delays may occur throughout the morning due to the road closures, and is asking motorists to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Bernard Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., from Water Street to Abbott Street, to accommodate the staging of the rally. Mill Street will also be closed from Bernard Avenue to the Queensway roundabout.

Further, the city says parking restrictions will be in place along the road closures, from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. Vehicles parked along the closed sections of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street on Sunday morning will be courtesy towed to the City Hall parking lot.

The Kerry Park parking lot will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Vehicles will be able to access Water Street as the intersection will remain open.

The rally will leave downtown Kelowna at 10:30 a.m.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade at 1360 Ellis St.; Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St.; and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Ave.