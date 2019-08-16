Bucket truck topples, worker ejected near Lake Country
A worker up in a bucket truck was ejected when the vehicle he was in toppled over in Lake Country.
Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Oyama Road around 1 p.m. on Friday.
According to RCMP at the scene, the boom lift operator failed to secure the vehicle.
The worker was taken to hospital with serious back injuries, according to RCMP.
