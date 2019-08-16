Kelowna SPCA seeking support for pricey procedure for 3-year-old dog

The BC SPCA’s Kelowna branch is seeking public assistance to help Alice, a three-year-old dog that needs expensive surgery to help her walk pain-free again.

The SPCA says that Alice has a ruptured cruciate and a torn meniscus, and will require a “doggy knee surgery” in order to be able to comfortably walk and run again.

“She enjoys playing outside and going for walks but she can’t do either right now because of her injury,” said Sean Hogan, Kelowna SPCA branch manager.

Alice requires a tibial-plateau-levelling osteotomy, a procedure that will cost $5,233 including rehabilitation, medication and daily care.

Alice will also need to recover at a foster home for at least eight weeks, according to the SPCA.

If you are interested in helping Alice or other animals at Kelowna’s SPCA, visit the SPCA’s website.