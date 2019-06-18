Kelowna SPCA locking up local personalities for charitable drive

On Thursday, June 20, the kennels at the SPCA Kelowna branch will be filling up, but not with animals.

The SPCA is hosting its annual Lock-In For Love fundraiser this week, which gives community members a taste of kennel life.

The 2019 event will lock up Global Okanagan’s own Klaudia Van Emmerik, as well as several other community members.

For the first time, the manager of the Kelowna SPCA branch, Sean Hogan, will also be locked up.

“We raised almost $20,000 last year and we have a bit of stretch goal this year,” he said.

That stretch goal? $25,000.

The SPCA does not receive provincial funding, so donations are key in housing and caring for abandoned, abused and neglected animals.

Participants will swap spots with the animals starting as early as 7 a.m. and going until 2 p.m.

The SPCA encourages anyone to come out to visit the five doggy-jailbirds, get a tour of the facility and even meet some new furry friends.

Kelowna’s SPCA branch is located at 3785 Casorso Road.

Be sure to engage on social media using the hashtag #lockin4love.

For more information and for other SPCA locations in the province, visit the B.C. SPCA website.