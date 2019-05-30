B.C. SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

The B.C. SPCA has seized more than a dozen “badly neglected” dogs from a Fraser Valley breeder.

According to the SPCA, investigators took the 15 Bichon Frises from the breeder after executing a warrant at the facility on Wednesday.

It says the dogs ranged in age from under one year to 14 years old, and were suffering from a variety of medical problems and grooming issues.

“The dogs were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur,” said chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty in a media release.

“Conditions include painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections.”

One of the dogs was “heavily pregnant,” Moriarty added.

The dogs were taken for emergency medical care in SPCA shelters. They were not immediately available for adoption.

The SPCA says it will recommend charges of animal cruelty to Crown prosecutors.

“Puppy mills and substandard breeders continue to be a serious animal welfare issue in B.C. and this case highlights the urgent need for breeder regulations to monitor this industry,” said Moriarty.

The former BC Liberal government passed legislation to licence cat and dog breeders in B.C. in 2017, but the changes have not been implemented by the BC NDP.