June 15, 2019 2:28 pm

B.C. SPCA seeking financial help for feline family

By Danny Seymour Global News

Louise and her two kittens, Sprout and Seed, will be up for adoption in two months.

B.C. SPCA
The B.C. SPCA is looking for donations to help fund treatment for a mother cat that was injured while giving birth to two kittens.

Louise was giving birth in a horse stall, when the horse occupying the stall got startled, according to the SPCA.

The horse reared and landed on Louise’s leg, fracturing it.

“She’s lucky no damage was done to her kittens,” said SPCA Kelowna manager Sean Hogan.

 

Louise after surgery

Louise’s leg had to be amputated as a result of her injuries, but still takes great care of her kittens, according to the SPCA.

B.C. SPCA
Sprout

B.C. SPCA
Seed

B.C. SPCA

Louise and her two kittens, Sprout and Seed, will be up for adoption once she has recovered and the kittens are ready to go to new homes.

“She’s a great mom,” said Hogan. “She’s been taking amazing care of her two kittens.”

Louise’s medical expenses are expected to reach over $2,200, and the SPCA says if the public can help, they can find them here.

