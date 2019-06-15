B.C. SPCA seeking financial help for feline family

The B.C. SPCA is looking for donations to help fund treatment for a mother cat that was injured while giving birth to two kittens.

Louise was giving birth in a horse stall, when the horse occupying the stall got startled, according to the SPCA.

Louise & her kittens are lucky to be in our care. Momma Louise made a birthing/nursing box out of a hay pile in a horse stall. She wasn't expecting a horse & the horse wasn't expecting a mom & her kittens. Please help this family at: https://t.co/snfNI56m3L#BCSPCA # pic.twitter.com/G4svG2vBRt — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) June 14, 2019

The horse reared and landed on Louise’s leg, fracturing it.

“She’s lucky no damage was done to her kittens,” said SPCA Kelowna manager Sean Hogan.

Louise and her two kittens, Sprout and Seed, will be up for adoption once she has recovered and the kittens are ready to go to new homes.

“She’s a great mom,” said Hogan. “She’s been taking amazing care of her two kittens.”

Louise’s medical expenses are expected to reach over $2,200, and the SPCA says if the public can help, they can find them here.