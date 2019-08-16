Eagle Bluff wildfire ‘being held’: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service has upgraded the status of the Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of Oliver to “being held.”

“We aren’t anticipating the fire will grow beyond its current perimeters,” Kyla Fraser from the BC Wildfire Service, said.

The BC Wildfire Service said in a release that it is taking a “modified response” to fight the fire that remains in the area.

It said a modified response “is a wildfire management strategy that uses a combination of suppression techniques and monitoring to steer, contain or otherwise manage fire activity within a predetermined perimeter.”

Perimeters have been successfully established by wildfire service personnel.

“What we’ve done is create a guard around the perimeter of the entire fire, so if the fire was to continue burning downslope towards that guard, it would still be contained,” Fraser said.

Fraser added that the area the fire is currently burning in is inoperable, so crews will continue to monitor the fire via remote cameras, ground crews and aircraft if necessary.

The west, east, and south flanks of the fire, those that posed the greatest risk to nearby communities, have been suppressed. But Fraser said, “crews are continuing to patrol and mop up those areas. Currently, there is no risk to any structures or communities.”

Though Environment Canada has lifted the smoky skies bulletin and the fire is burning farther from neighbouring communities, Fraser said that people in the area “may continue to see smoke rising from [Eagle Bluff].”

