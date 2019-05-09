B.C. wineries look toward awards to help them stand out in crowded marketplace

Whether she’s sharing tastes of her latest wine or cider at an Okanagan event or being present at business and industry events, Jennifer Turton-Molgat knows it takes a lot of work to help her business stand out.

“As you know, there’s a lot of wineries now and they all make great wine,” Turton-Molgat, owner of The View winery in Kelowna, told Global News.

The View’s wines were among 500 submitted to the B.C. Best of Varietal competition by almost 100 British Columbia wineries.

“We entered a few of our aromatic whites and I expect that our rosé’s will do well. They always do very well,” she said ahead of the ceremony in Penticton on Wednesday night.

Winery owners like Turton-Molgat believe the awards they garner from professionally judged events like the B.C. Best of Varietal at the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival help highlight the quality of the wine in an increasingly crowded market.

An award can help sell wine, according to wineries and the event organizers.

“It can certainly help push the industry forward in terms of the quality of our wines and how we’re able to compete on the world stage,” Okanagan Wine Festivals Society board chairperson Angela Brown said. “Secondly, it’s a phenomenal opportunity for the wineries to market their product.”

While The View’s rosé’s did not win awards at this year’s event, the winery did win gold medals for their Gewürztraminer and Pinotage Reserve.

The Best of Show award went to Penticton’s Time Winery 2017 Riesling.

A full list of winning wines can be found at the link here.

The Okanagan Spring Wine Festival wraps up May 11.