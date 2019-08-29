Politics
August 29, 2019 12:30 pm
Updated: August 29, 2019 1:13 pm

Advance voting for Manitoba 2019 provincial election begins

By Online Journalist  Global News
Elisha Dacey / Global News
The provincial election isn’t until Sept. 10,  but if you’re keen on making your vote heard early, advance voting began Thursday morning.

Manitobans can vote at more than 300 locations throughout the province until Sept. 5.

“In the last election, about 25 per cent of Manitobans who cast a ballot did so during advance,” said Allison Mitchell of Elections Manitoba.


“That’s quite a big proportion, and we’re actually expecting that it might go even higher during this election.”

Advance locations in Winnipeg include The Forks, Polo Park, St. Boniface Hospital, Richardson International Airport, and university campuses.

In order to vote in advance, you need to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on election day, and you must have lived in the province for at least six months.

A full list of advance voting locations is available online.

