Last chance to update voter information before Manitoba election
If you aren’t registered to vote in September’s provincial election, you have one more day to update your voter information.
Eligible voters who didn’t receive a voter card, or received a card with incorrect info, should contact their returning office by 8 p.m. Thursday.
The same deadline applies for voters registering or updating their info via Election Manitoba’s online voter registration service.
If you’re not registered on election day, you can still vote if you show your ID and take an oath at your voting place.
Canadian citizens over 18 who have lived in Manitoba for at least six months before election day are eligible to vote.
