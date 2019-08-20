Politics
August 20, 2019

Pollster attributes inaccurate election survey to weight of northern Manitoba numbers

The pollster behind a controversial survey about the upcoming Manitoba election has corrected its numbers.

The Converso poll, which showed Manitoba’s NDP and Progressive Conservatives in a virtual dead heat heading into September’s election, raised red flags with experts.

Converso director Carl Mavromichalis said in a statement Tuesday that the results that were initially released weren’t accurate.

“The discrepancy was caused by an over-weighting of responses from northern Manitoba,” said Mavromichalis.

“We apologize for the error and recognize the importance of providing Manitobans with an unbiased, independent election survey.

“We feel confident that we have now fulfilled our intention.”

The uncommissioned survey – Converso’s first foray into electoral polling – has now been verified by a third party, and show results that are more in line with other recent polls – with Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives leading by a more comfortable margin.

According to Converso’s updated results, here are Manitobans’ voting intentions:

Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba – 35 per cent
New Democratic Party of Manitoba – 21 per cent
Manitoba Liberal Party – 12 per cent
Green Party of Manitoba – 8 per cent
Undecided – 15 per cent
Won’t vote – 2 per cent
Rather not say – 5 per cent

The poll still did not provide a margin of error.

