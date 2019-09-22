Canada election: Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas

Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. It came into effect upon the call of the 42nd Canadian federal election, on October 19, 2015.

Liberal Filomena Tassi defeated Conservative Vincent Samuel by about 10,000 votes in the 2015 election.

Candidates

Liberals: Filomena Tassi (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Bert Laranjo

NDP: Yousaf Malik

Green: Victoria Galea

People’s Party Of Canada: Daniel Ricottone

A sprawling suburban area to the west of Hamilton’s centre, this riding includes Ancaster and Dundas, along with Westdale Village and the areas southwest of Mohawk College. It has a riding population of around 109,535.