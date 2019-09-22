Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas

By Staff Global News

The federal riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Ontario.

Elections Canada
A A

Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. It came into effect upon the call of the 42nd Canadian federal election, on October 19, 2015.

Liberal Filomena Tassi defeated Conservative  Vincent Samuel by about 10,000 votes in the 2015 election.

Candidates

Liberals: Filomena Tassi (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Bert Laranjo
NDP: Yousaf Malik
Green: Victoria Galea
People’s Party Of Canada: Daniel Ricottone

A sprawling suburban area to the west of Hamilton’s centre, this riding includes Ancaster and Dundas, along with Westdale Village and the areas southwest of Mohawk College. It has a riding population of around 109,535.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Canada Election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas results
Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas riding
Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.