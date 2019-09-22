Canada election: Hamilton Centre
New Democrat David Christopherson won the riding in the 2015 election by about 5,000 votes over Liberal Anne Tennier. Christopherson had been the only MP for Hamilton Centre since 2004. He retired on July 5.
Candidates
Liberals: Jasper Kujavsky
Conservatives: Monica Ciriello
NDP: Matthew Green
Green: Jason Lopez
People’s Party Of Canada: Melina Mamone
The “downtown Hamilton” seat, this riding is bordered by Highway 403 to the west, the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Sherman Access in the south, and Kenilworth Avenue to the east.
This riding lost territory to Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas and gained territory from Hamilton East—Stoney Creek during the 2012 electoral redistribution. It has a riding population of around 101,932.
