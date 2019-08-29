UPDATE: Cobourg police make arrest in relation to vandalized parking meters

The Cobourg Police Service says officers have arrested a man in relation to a series of vandalized parking meters around town.

Police said they had found more than 10 parking meters that have been vandalized by Tuesday afternoon, including meters in the areas of McGill and Queen streets. Police said the meters were either completely removed or had their coin mechanisms vandalized.

On Thursday morning, police said they were on patrol when they observed a man discarding a suitcase in the area of McGill and Queen streets. The suitcase contained parts to several parking meters, according to police.

William Hadley, 38, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including theft and mischief.

Police said Hadley’s bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday and that he may be incurring additional charges.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

