Cobourg police investigating rash of vandalized parking meters

Cobourg police are investigating after officers say several parking meters in the town have been vandalized.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they have found more than 10 parking meters that have been vandalized, including meters in the area of McGill and Queen streets.

READ MORE: Cobourg police probe 3 early morning fires believed to be deliberately set

Police say the meters have either been completely removed from their support posts or the coin storage mechanism has been removed and/or vandalized.

The Cobourg Police Service is working with the Town of Cobourg’s bylaw officer to identify all of the areas affected.

A damage estimate has not been provided.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Creating green parking spots at Trent University in Peterborough