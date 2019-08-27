Cobourg police probe 3 early morning fires believed to be deliberately set
Cobourg police are investigating a set of suspicious fires that broke out early Tuesday morning.
Police say between 12:15 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., someone ignited a recycling bin at the curb of William and Harden streets. Cobourg firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to a hydro pole that will need to be replaced, police said.
READ MORE: Building burns on Park Street North in Peterborough early Saturday
While investigating that fire, police were informed of another small curbside recycling bin set on fire along William Street near Ontario Street. That fire was quickly extinguished.
Then while at the second scene, officers were alerted to a third fire at the Cobourg Public Library on Ontario Street. There they discovered a burning garbage can near the building. The fire damaged brick and electrical outlets on the wall, police said.
Police are investigating all three fires and have canvassed businesses for video. They’re also appealing to witnesses who have been in the area of William Street between King and Elgin streets between midnight and 1:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH: Fire destroys home in Colborne
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.