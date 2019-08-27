Cobourg police probe 3 early morning fires believed to be deliberately set

Cobourg police are investigating a set of suspicious fires that broke out early Tuesday morning.

Police say between 12:15 a.m. and 12:45 a.m., someone ignited a recycling bin at the curb of William and Harden streets. Cobourg firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to a hydro pole that will need to be replaced, police said.

While investigating that fire, police were informed of another small curbside recycling bin set on fire along William Street near Ontario Street. That fire was quickly extinguished.

Then while at the second scene, officers were alerted to a third fire at the Cobourg Public Library on Ontario Street. There they discovered a burning garbage can near the building. The fire damaged brick and electrical outlets on the wall, police said.

Police are investigating all three fires and have canvassed businesses for video. They’re also appealing to witnesses who have been in the area of William Street between King and Elgin streets between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

