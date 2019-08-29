Man dead in head-on collision in Pickering
Durham Regional Police say a man has died after a head-on collision on Taunton Road in Pickering on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Taunton Road west of Brock Road at about 8:18 a.m.
Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a local hospital, and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
According to police, the two men were the drivers of the vehicles involved, and there were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the collision.
Investigators said the area will be shut down for several hours while police conduct their investigation.
