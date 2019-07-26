Traffic
July 26, 2019 10:00 pm
Updated: July 26, 2019 10:08 pm

Multi-car collision in Durham leaves 25-year-old man dead, multiple injured: OPP

By Web Writer  Global News

A 25-year-old male is dead following a multi-car collision in Durham Region

OPP / Twitter
A A

A man, 25, has died and multiple people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Durham Friday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said the man was driving eastbound on Highway 407, west of Lakeridge Road, when his car crossed the centre median and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

READ MORE: Woman killed in Hwy. 7 crash near Perth, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after 8 p.m.

Officials said four people have been taken to hospital with varying degrees of injury.

WATCH: (July 23, 2019) Highway 640 bus crash sends 69 children and adults to hospital

The westbound lanes of Highway 407 are closed at Lakeridge Road along with the ramp from the northbound 412 to the 407.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
durham region
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
fatal highway crash
Highway 407 Collision
Highway 407 Crash
highway collision
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Whitby

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.