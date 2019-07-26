Multi-car collision in Durham leaves 25-year-old man dead, multiple injured: OPP

A man, 25, has died and multiple people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Durham Friday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said the man was driving eastbound on Highway 407, west of Lakeridge Road, when his car crossed the centre median and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after 8 p.m.

Officials said four people have been taken to hospital with varying degrees of injury.

The westbound lanes of Highway 407 are closed at Lakeridge Road along with the ramp from the northbound 412 to the 407.

UPDATE:COLLISION: #Hwy407 WB lanes remain CLOSED at Lakeridge Rd #Whitby – Hwy 412 NB ramp to Hwy 407 WB CLOSED – due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/8TbRKflxiU — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) July 27, 2019