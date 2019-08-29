Crime
Puslinch Township crash sends 6 to hospital

OPP say charges are pending after a crash in Puslinch Township on Wednesday.

A two-vehicle collision in Puslinch Township sent six people to hospital with injuries on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road 25 and Concession Road 2 when a van was reportedly T-boned by another vehicle.

Police say the six people inside the van — four children and two adults — were all sent to hospital with injuries, all of which were described as non-life-threatening.

The three individuals inside the other vehicle were treated at the scene by responding paramedics.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing and that charges are pending in the crash.

