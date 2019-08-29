Puslinch Township crash sends 6 to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in Puslinch Township sent six people to hospital with injuries on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road 25 and Concession Road 2 when a van was reportedly T-boned by another vehicle.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits light pole in Kitchener — police

Police say the six people inside the van — four children and two adults — were all sent to hospital with injuries, all of which were described as non-life-threatening.

The three individuals inside the other vehicle were treated at the scene by responding paramedics.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigating after 4th report of sexual assault at Riverside Park

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing and that charges are pending in the crash.