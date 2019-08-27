Guelph police investigating after 4th report of sexual assault at Riverside Park

Guelph police say another victim has come forward following multiple reports of sexual assault at Riverside Park in the last month.

Police sent out a release on July 28 saying a 63-year-old Guelph man had been arrested on charges of sexual assault after officers received a report of a woman being assaulted at the park on July 26.

According to the report, the man was at the park with his young grandson when he allegedly approached the woman and sexually assaulted her.

At the time, the suspect was described as an East Indian man between the ages of 50 and 60 who stood five feet nine inches tall, had a thin build and was wearing black sunglasses and a grey shirt.

The woman was not injured in the reported incident, and police made the arrest shortly after.

On Aug. 9, police sent out another update saying the man had been arrested and charged with an additional two counts of sexual assault after two more victims reportedly came forward, claiming they had also been sexually assaulted by the man on July 22 and 26, respectively.

Those women were reportedly not injured in those incidents, either, and the man was released on the condition that he was to avoid Riverside Park entirely, police say.

However, police say the 63-year-old man was arrested once again on Monday after officers received a fourth report from a fourth victim claiming she, too, was sexually assaulted at Riverside Park on July 24.

Guelph police are urging anyone with further information to come forward with additional details by contacting Det. Const. Christine Shantz at 519-824-1212 ext. 7260 or via email at cshantz@guelphpolice.ca.

Those with further information can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

